Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 493,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

