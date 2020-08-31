Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 206.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 39,834 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fortinet by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $130.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.