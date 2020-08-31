Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $864,068. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $122.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

