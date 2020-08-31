Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of PFG opened at $44.33 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.