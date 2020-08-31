Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,330 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Barclays PLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 46.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $5,848,762. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $255.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

