Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

