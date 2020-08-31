Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 41,658 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 420.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,177,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $99.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

