Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 4,600 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after buying an additional 427,577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,373,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 37.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 412,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,700,179 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $131.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.39. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $135.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.09.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

