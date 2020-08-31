ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.89 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 88,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $5,776,045.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,357,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,413,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 87,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $5,044,774.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,289,599 shares of company stock worth $75,130,117. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,472 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,828,000 after acquiring an additional 977,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after acquiring an additional 919,214 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $30,460,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 645,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after acquiring an additional 409,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

