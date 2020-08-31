Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 159 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Allstate by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.71. 5,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.