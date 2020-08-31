Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. 48,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

