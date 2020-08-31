Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Fortive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in Fortive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.28. 5,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,728. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

