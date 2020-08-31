Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,880 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.10. 9,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,784. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

