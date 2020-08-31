Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 143.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.3% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average of $186.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total value of $3,465,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,768 shares of company stock worth $15,166,073. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

