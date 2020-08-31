Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,157,000 after acquiring an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after acquiring an additional 709,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,844,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

SYY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.23. 14,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

