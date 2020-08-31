Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 92,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,777,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.39. 3,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,384. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $296.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

