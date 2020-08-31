Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

CNC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.81. 17,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $2,307,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

