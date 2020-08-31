Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 426.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,612,000 after acquiring an additional 203,975 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $47,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 465,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.58. 2,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $334.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

