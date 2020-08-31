Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric by 64.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after buying an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in General Electric by 3,523.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,307,000 after buying an additional 10,569,912 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 5,507.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after buying an additional 8,013,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 1,103,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,656,539. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

