Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $586,230 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 92,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

