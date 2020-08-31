Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.47. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

