Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after buying an additional 1,368,666 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,760,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,125,000 after buying an additional 653,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,583,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after buying an additional 250,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

