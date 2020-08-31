Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 938.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,828. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

