Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.22. 4,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,029.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.