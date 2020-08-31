Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 580 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

