Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RMD stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,724. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.91 and its 200-day moving average is $169.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,609 shares of company stock worth $4,420,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

