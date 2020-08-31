Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 322 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth $26,635,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Shopify by 200.3% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after purchasing an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.54.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $14.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,056.50. 34,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,471. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,115.99. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,886.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,740.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $721.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

