Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.80.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Chart Industries by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chart Industries by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

