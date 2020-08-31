Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) & aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cellectis and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 1 0 6 0 2.71 aTyr Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cellectis currently has a consensus target price of $34.83, suggesting a potential upside of 91.81%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 166.50%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Cellectis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and aTyr Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $22.99 million 33.55 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -7.54 aTyr Pharma $420,000.00 89.49 -$23.60 million ($7.03) -0.56

aTyr Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cellectis has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -89.50% -18.00% -13.83% aTyr Pharma -190.06% -51.92% -35.86%

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of neuropilin-2 receptor biology; and a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

