Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and XCel Brands (NYSE:XELB) Head to Head Survey

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and XCel Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 0.55 $1.08 million $0.45 1.96 XCel Brands $41.73 million 0.38 -$3.43 million $0.21 3.98

Cedar Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than XCel Brands. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XCel Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cedar Realty Trust and XCel Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 XCel Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.30%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than XCel Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and XCel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -10.89% -4.52% -1.25% XCel Brands -20.37% 2.37% 1.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of XCel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of XCel Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XCel Brands has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cedar Realty Trust beats XCel Brands on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through isaacmizrahi.com; the Ripka brands through judithripka.com; and the C Wonder brands through cwonder.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

