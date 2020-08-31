CCUniverse (UVU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $11,520.41 and $48.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003028 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002462 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000356 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

