Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSPR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.28.

NYSE CSPR opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $377.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, CEO Philip Krim bought 15,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery R. Chapin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,344.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

