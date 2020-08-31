Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Cut by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $70.40. 22,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,274. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

