Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.00.

TSE CM opened at C$104.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$67.52 and a 52 week high of C$115.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The business had revenue of C$4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

