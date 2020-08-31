Canaccord Genuity Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$64.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$73.40.

TD opened at C$65.78 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$49.01 and a 52 week high of C$77.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.71. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

