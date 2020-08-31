CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.61. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 45,902 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

