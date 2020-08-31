CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $2.26 on Friday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

