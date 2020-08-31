Callisto Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $39,665.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Exrates. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.50 or 0.03697655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

