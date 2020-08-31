Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.30.

NYSE BURL opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -158.20 and a beta of 0.67. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average is $191.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

