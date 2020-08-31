Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.79 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) will report sales of $31.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $32.28 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop reported sales of $79.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will report full year sales of $234.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.30 million to $258.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.24 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $345.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,484. The company has a market cap of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.01. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

