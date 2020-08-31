Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($1.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 912.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.37). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,484. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,632 shares during the period. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 897,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

