Brown-Forman (BF.A) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 43.61%.

Shares of BF.A opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.82. Brown-Forman has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $68.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BF.A. UBS Group downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

