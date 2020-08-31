Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 793.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.

BBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

