Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Position Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052,155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,737,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,214 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,131,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,403 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,567. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

