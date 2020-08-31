Brokerages Set Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Price Target at $66.33

Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 988.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. 6,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,831. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

