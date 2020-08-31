Brokerages Set DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Price Target at GBX 326.67

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.67 ($4.27).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMDS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.38)) on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Davy Research reduced their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price (down previously from GBX 350 ($4.57)) on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Get DS Smith alerts:

SMDS stock opened at GBX 258.70 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 244.80 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.