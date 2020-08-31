Brokerages Set DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Price Target at GBX 326.67

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.67 ($4.27).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMDS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.38)) on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Davy Research reduced their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price (down previously from GBX 350 ($4.57)) on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

SMDS stock opened at GBX 258.70 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 244.80 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

