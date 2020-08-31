Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GDS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -189.67 and a beta of 1.39. GDS has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,816,000 after buying an additional 53,371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

