Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). eHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.14. 2,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,442. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.79. eHealth has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

In related news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 and sold 41,444 shares valued at $5,024,519. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

