Brokerages Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to Post $0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.45. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. 1,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,309. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

