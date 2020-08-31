Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stephens cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,845 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 437.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 637,443 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.9% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,791,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 379,873 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 317,202 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $3,350,000.

BECN stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,917. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

